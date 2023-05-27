Mahaska Health Employees and Volunteers Appreciated at Annual Event

May 16th, 2023

OSKALOOSA, IA

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Mahaska Health held its annual Employee and Volunteer Appreciation Evening on May 16th at Oskaloosa Gateway Church. The appreciation event was a chance for employees and volunteers to gather for fellowship, games, and food. Over 500 care team members and their families attended, including children.

Guests enjoyed a variety of activities such as Bingo, face painting, balloon sculpting, and a cornhole tournament. A special thank you to Country Catering for providing the food and refreshments.

The event was a great success and a chance for the Physician Leadership and Board of Trustees of Mahaska Health to show their appreciation for all employees and volunteers.

“It was really special to have some time to connect with one another and enjoy a truly fun and memorable evening as the Mahaska Health team serves each other and our community every day.” Dr. Jesse Van Maanen, Board Certified General Surgeon, Mahaska Health.