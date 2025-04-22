Mahaska Health and William Penn University Promote Skin Cancer Awareness through Campus Event

Mahaska Health Oncology Care Team hosted a skin cancer prevention event last week at the William Penn University Campus Health Center. The event was a collaboration between the Mahaska Health Oncology Team, Family Medicine team, and the William Penn Athletic Department.

The Oncology Care Team at Mahaska Health hosts an annual event focused on raising awareness to reduce the number of cancer diagnoses in our community. This year, Mahaska Health partnered with William Penn University to provide students with important information on skin cancer prevention. The goal of this event was to promote actions that reduce the risk of developing skin cancer, while also increasing awareness of skin cancer risk factors, sun protection, and early warning signs of skin cancer.

“This initiative reflects the strength of community partnerships in supporting student success beyond the classroom, providing students and faculty with valuable information on sun safety, cancer prevention, and overall wellness.” shared Abu Ibrahim, Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine at William Penn. “We’re grateful to Mahaska Health for making this event possible.”

The Mahaska Health team provided free educational materials, SPF-appropriate sunscreen and lip balm, answered student questions, and offered insights into skin health and cancer risk. By partnering with local organizations like William Penn University, Mahaska Health continues its commitment to community wellness and empowering individuals to take care of their health.

As a recognized Iowa Center of Excellence in Surgical and Medical Oncology, Mahaska Health is committed to supporting our community’s health by providing expert preventative care directly to students.

The Mahaska Health William Penn University Clinic is located in the Penn Activities Center on William Penn’s main campus, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30am – 3:30pm. Call 641.676.7491 to schedule.