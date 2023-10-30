Mahaska County, Iowa Announces City/School Election Details for November 7, 2023

Election Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Polls Open: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Voter pre-registration deadline: October 23, 2023, 5:00 P.M.

Contact for information: Mahaska County Auditor’s office at 641-673-7148

Oskaloosa, IA – The Mahaska County Auditor’s Office has released important details regarding the upcoming City/School Election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. All qualified electors in Mahaska County are encouraged to participate. The polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Where to Vote

Voters can cast their ballots at their general election polling locations. The locations across Mahaska County include:

Mahaska County Conservation Environmental Learning Center serves Adams, Lincoln, Monroe, Spring Creek, Keomah Village, and University Park precincts.

serves Adams, Lincoln, Monroe, Spring Creek, Keomah Village, and University Park precincts. Leighton Christian Reformed Church for Black Oak, Richland, Scott, Leighton, and Pella precincts.

for Black Oak, Richland, Scott, Leighton, and Pella precincts. Fremont Community Building covers Cedar, Harrison, White Oak, Eddyville, Fremont, and Rose Hill precincts.

covers Cedar, Harrison, White Oak, Eddyville, Fremont, and Rose Hill precincts. Beacon United Methodist Church serves East Des Moines, Garfield, Jefferson, West Des Moines, and Beacon precincts.

serves East Des Moines, Garfield, Jefferson, West Des Moines, and Beacon precincts. New Sharon City Park Building for Madison, Pleasant Grove, Prairie, Union, Barnes City, and New Sharon precincts.

for Madison, Pleasant Grove, Prairie, Union, Barnes City, and New Sharon precincts. Extension Office Building , 212 North I St, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 1

, 212 North I St, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 1 Gateway Church of the Nazarene , 140 Gateway Drive, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 2

, 140 Gateway Drive, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 2 Assembly of God Church Gym , 716 S 17thSt, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 3

, 716 S 17thSt, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 3 Senior Center, 715 B Ave East, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 4

Identification Requirements

Pre-registered voters must present an approved form of identification at the polling station to cast their ballots. Those who are not pre-registered or are voting in a new precinct must also provide proof of residence.

Voters unable to provide approved identification or proof of residence have three options:

Have their identity or residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct. Prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents. Cast a provisional ballot and provide the required proof by noon on Monday, November 13th, at the county auditor’s office.

Additional Information

The voter pre-registration deadline is set for Monday, October 23, 2023, at 5:00 P.M. Absentee ballots are available at the County Auditor’s office during regular business hours.

For voters physically unable to enter a polling place, accommodations are available to vote from your vehicle.

For more details, residents can visit Iowa Secretary of State’s website or contact the Mahaska County Auditor’s office at 641-673-7148.

With Election Day approaching, voters in Mahaska County are encouraged to ensure they are prepared to participate. This election serves as a cornerstone in determining the local governance and educational directives for the community.