Mahaska County, Iowa Announces City/School Election Details for November 7, 2023
- Election Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Polls Open: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.
- Voter pre-registration deadline: October 23, 2023, 5:00 P.M.
- Contact for information: Mahaska County Auditor’s office at 641-673-7148
Oskaloosa, IA – The Mahaska County Auditor’s Office has released important details regarding the upcoming City/School Election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. All qualified electors in Mahaska County are encouraged to participate. The polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Where to Vote
Voters can cast their ballots at their general election polling locations. The locations across Mahaska County include:
- Mahaska County Conservation Environmental Learning Center serves Adams, Lincoln, Monroe, Spring Creek, Keomah Village, and University Park precincts.
- Leighton Christian Reformed Church for Black Oak, Richland, Scott, Leighton, and Pella precincts.
- Fremont Community Building covers Cedar, Harrison, White Oak, Eddyville, Fremont, and Rose Hill precincts.
- Beacon United Methodist Church serves East Des Moines, Garfield, Jefferson, West Des Moines, and Beacon precincts.
- New Sharon City Park Building for Madison, Pleasant Grove, Prairie, Union, Barnes City, and New Sharon precincts.
- Extension Office Building, 212 North I St, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 1
- Gateway Church of the Nazarene, 140 Gateway Drive, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 2
- Assembly of God Church Gym, 716 S 17thSt, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 3
- Senior Center, 715 B Ave East, Oskaloosa Precincts: Oskaloosa Ward 4
Identification Requirements
Pre-registered voters must present an approved form of identification at the polling station to cast their ballots. Those who are not pre-registered or are voting in a new precinct must also provide proof of residence.
Voters unable to provide approved identification or proof of residence have three options:
- Have their identity or residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct.
- Prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents.
- Cast a provisional ballot and provide the required proof by noon on Monday, November 13th, at the county auditor’s office.
Additional Information
The voter pre-registration deadline is set for Monday, October 23, 2023, at 5:00 P.M. Absentee ballots are available at the County Auditor’s office during regular business hours.
For voters physically unable to enter a polling place, accommodations are available to vote from your vehicle.
For more details, residents can visit Iowa Secretary of State’s website or contact the Mahaska County Auditor’s office at 641-673-7148.
With Election Day approaching, voters in Mahaska County are encouraged to ensure they are prepared to participate. This election serves as a cornerstone in determining the local governance and educational directives for the community.