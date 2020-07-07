Mahaska County COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa, Iowa – In Mahaska County, the current case count for those testing positive for COVID-19 is at 116. There have been 1413 tests done in Mahaska County to date.

The last positive test in the County was on July 5th, 2020, with one new positive. Before that, it had been June 24th when three individuals tested positive.

The age group hardest hit in the County are those individuals aged 61-80 (31%), with the elderly population over 80 next at 23%. Those aged 41-60 (22%) are impacted nearly as much as the elderly when it comes to positive infections. Individuals from 19-40 make up 19% of those infected, while children 0-17 make up 5% of those who test positive in Mahaska County.

When researched by gender, females make up 48% of those who tested positive, while males are at 50%.

An outbreak of 79 of the positive cases happened at Crystal Heights Care Center.

In all, 17 Mahaska County residents have died from COVID-19.

In RMCC Region 1 there are 51 individuals hospitalized, with 12 of those in ICU. There were eight new patients admitted in the past 24 hours.

There are 211 available ventilators in the region, with seven patients currently utilizing the devices.

Statewide, 31,705 people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 723 who have passed away because of the virus.

Nationwide, 2.98 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 132,000 have succumbed to the virus.

Worldwide, 11.5 million people have been infected, with 535,000 people who have died from COVID-19.