Mahaska County Care Facility Has Multiple COVID-19 Cases

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Public Health Officials are working with the staff at Crystal Heights Care Facility in Oskaloosa regarding several COVID-19 cases.

Although it’s unknown currently how may COVID-19 patients are residents or staff of the facility, the facility is working with members of public health and emergency management regarding the situation.

Oskaloosa News spoke with Mahaska County Emergency Manager Jamey Robinson about the situation at Crystal Heights Care Facility.

“Public Health and Emergency Management are well aware of positive tests at a local care center. We are working closely with them [Crystal Heights Care Center] and making sure that they have the resources and the tools that they need to get things done and hopefully mitigate the spread,” said Robinson.

“All of our care centers are really working hard to try and keep this from happening. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work,” added Robinson.

Since May 14th, Mahaska County has added an additional 14 cases, bringing the total for the county to 34. Statewide, 1233 positive cases have been identified during the same timeframe.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have remained steady with approximately 180 individuals hospitalized daily in RMCC Region 1.

Oskaloosa News has reached out to the administration of Crystal Heights but hadn’t heard back before releasing the statement from Mahaska County Emergency Management.

Oskaloosa News will continue to find out the latest situation about this story, and update as it becomes available.