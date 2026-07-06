MAHASKA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – July 6th, 2026

MAHASKA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AGENDA NOTICE

The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday, July 6, 2026, at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Mahaska County Courthouse, 106 South First Street, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

The meeting will be livestreamed at:

https://www.mahaskacounty.org/board_of_supervisors/meetings.php

An audio-conferencing option will also be available for constituents who wish to comment during public comments or a public hearing.

Audio conference number: 319-382-2695

Conference ID: 665 120 710#

Callers will be asked to state their name and press the pound key. Those calling in who do not wish to speak are asked to mute their phone microphones.

Consider agenda.

9:05 a.m. public hearing for the purchase of the Rose Hill Boat Ramp.

Public comments.

Consider approving minutes for the following meetings:

a. June 1, 2026

b. June 15, 2026

Consider June 2026 claims reports.

Consider approval of the Recorder’s Report of fees collected for the fourth quarter.

Consider approval of the Recorder’s Report of fees collected for fiscal year 2025-26.

Consider approval of the Federal Aid Funding Agreement for Buckley Creek Bridge replacement on County Route G5T.

Designate Jenny Ball as First Deputy Auditor, per recommendation of the County Auditor.

Payroll changes:

a. Secondary Roads

b. IT Department

c. Auditor’s Office

Consider approval of an alcohol license for Your Private Bartender for Aug. 19, 2026.

Consider approval of the union contract signed by Secondary Roads.

Consider application for a revolving loan from Wyndell Campbell State Farm.

Consider Resolution 2026-06:

a. Operating transfers

Consider Resolution 2026-08:

a. PEO compensations

Consider Resolution 2026-09:

a. ISAC voting resolution

Consider Resolution 2026-10:

a. AHEAD RHFT

Consider Resolution 2026-11:

a. Area 15 Regional Planning Commission

Consider Resolution 2026-12:

a. Regional Planning Affiliation

Consider salaries for fiscal year 2026-27.

Public comments.