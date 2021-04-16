Lt. Governor Adam Gregg Stops In Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Iowa’s Lt. Governor Adam Gregg recently made a stop in Oskaloosa, visiting with small business owner Jennifer Maxwell about her store ‘Salvaged Design.’

On his annual 99-county tour, Gregg spoke with Maxwell about the creative ways she was able to stay in business during the height of the global pandemic.

Maxwell had opened her new location in downtown Oskaloosa only days before strict social guidelines were put into place in response to the pandemic. She spoke with Oskaloosa News about those fears and finding a way to stay in business during that time.