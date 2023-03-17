Love INC of Mahaska County to Celebrate 25 Years

In 1998 a vision to help neighbors in need in Mahaska County was born. Love INC (In the Name of Christ), a partnership of churches, had its humble beginning by referring these families to local resources. Now, 25 years later, this organization has grown tremendously but the mission to love our neighbors is the same.

Love INC will celebrate its anniversary at the annual dinner/dessert auction on Friday, March 31. The event will be held at Gateway Nazarene Church, 140 Gateway Drive. Social time will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Attendees donate toward the dessert auction along with other table members and then bidding begins. Not only are the desserts exquisite the fun comes when each table shares their winning dessert.

Susan Doolan, Executive Director, states, “Love INC has grown immensely in the past 25 years and more so in the past five years. From making direct assistance to neighbors, which still does occur, Love INC has become a transformational ministry that seeks to assist neighbors in their life by walking with them to thrive, not merely survive.”

New board member R.D. Keep said he became involved when he and his wife were invited to the Gala a few years ago. “As I was nearing retirement, I was looking for a ministry in which I could become involved,” said Keep. “I knew very little about the ministry but was sold. I provide rides to appointments for neighbors who may not have transportation. I have served on the committee to organize Mahaska Connect and recently joined the board.”

Keep’s wife, Karen, assists in teaching a Faith and Finance class as part of the path of “Redemptive Compassion,” which the organization uses as its guide. In short, Love INC staff and its volunteers invest relationally through conversations, follow-ups, and continual contact with the neighbor.

The Dessert Gala will highlight the growth the Love INC ministry has seen. One of the newest missions has been the opening of the Love INC Thrift Shoppe in October of 2021. This venture has allowed the organization to expand its volunteer opportunities to assist more neighbors in Mahaska County.

Love INC asks if you are wishing to attend, please RSVP by Friday, March 24, by calling 641-676-3750 or email loveincofmahaskacounty@gmail.com. The dinner/dessert gala is an opportunity to learn more about the organization and hear success stories from those who have benefitted from the ministry…to God be the glory!