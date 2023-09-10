Louise Phillips

June 21, 1939 – September 9, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 84

Louise Phillips, age 84, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the MHP Serenity Hospice House in Oskaloosa, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 21, 1939, in Albia, Iowa, the daughter of LeRoy and Helen (Smith) Shipman.

Louise attended Oskaloosa High School and was proud to graduate with the Class of 1957.

On November 22, 1957, she was united in marriage to Gene Phillips at the First Christian Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Louise and Gene divorced years later.

Louise worked for Montgomery Ward for a time before she and Gene owned and operated GSI. Later, she went to work at Pamco as secretary for the CEO. She then worked for Working Phones as a telemarketer before lastly taking a job as Secretary for Cablevey until her retirement.

Louise was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 34 in Oskaloosa as well as Nelson Pioneer Farm. During her younger years, she was instrumental in helping with the Police Athletic Softball Games as well as Little League. She was also a counselor at Camp Lookout, a member of the Mahaska County Traveling Chiefs and member of Henry Knox Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

Louise enjoyed genealogy, people watching at the Oskaloosa Band Stand, attending sporting events and was an avid knitter and crocheter. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and was called “Grandma” by many.

Her family includes her children, Kristi Bridges of Oskaloosa, Kim (& Steve) Dixon of Oskaloosa and Dale (& Susan) Sales of Centerville; her grandchildren, Eric (& Liam) Bridges of Des Moines and Randie (& Kalob) Gist of Oskaloosa; a sister, Loretta Estes; her brother, Larry (& Lois) Shipman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and her step-father, Pete Palmer.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Stephanie Christner officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Bates Funeral Chapel with Louise’s family present at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. to greet relatives and guests.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to MHP Serenity Hospice House, American Legion Auxiliary Post 34 of Oskaloosa, or Honor Guard Post 34.

