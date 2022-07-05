Lotto America Is Moving to Three Drawings Per Week

Monday Drawings In The Game Will Begin July 18

CLIVE, Iowa — The Lotto America® game is adding another weekly drawing later this month.

On July 18, Lotto America will hold its first Monday drawing, expanding the game’s weekly lineup of drawings to three nights on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The Lotto America change follows the same move in Powerball®. That game added Monday drawings in August 2021, expanding its lineup to three weekly drawings, also on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. And that same year, the Lucky for Life® game moved from two drawings per week to drawings each night.

The changes are designed to produce more winners and larger, faster-growing jackpots.

While Lotto America’s schedule for drawings will soon change, the game’s $1 ticket price, odds of winning and set cash prizes will remain the same. Players will continue to choose five numbers from a pool of 52 for the white balls, and one number from a separate pool of 10 for the Star Ball®. The All Star Bonus® add-on feature is available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Players win the Lotto America jackpot by matching all six numbers selected in one of its drawings. Other prize levels in the game range from $2 up to $100,000.

Lotto America, which debuted in 2017, is a throwback to the first multi-state lotto game that became known for big jackpots in the United States. Iowa was a founding member of the original version of Lotto America, which began in 1988 and made headlines around the world for its jackpots before ultimately being replaced by Powerball in 1992.

Today, Lotto America is played in Iowa and 12 other states. The odds of winning the game’s jackpot are about 1 in 25.9 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 9.63.

The Lotto America jackpot has been won seven times since the game’s November 2017 debut, including a $4.38 million jackpot won by a Davenport man in May 2018.

