Loras defeats Central women’s soccer team in American Rivers Conference tournament semifinals

DUBUQUE- Behind 15 saves from goalkeeper Zoey Sizemore (sophomore, Omaha, Neb., Mercy HS), the Central College women’s soccer team battled with No. 11 Loras College but fell 1-0 in the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament.

“Sizemore was phenomenal today and stood on her head,” coach Mike Kobylinski said.

After a scoreless first half the Duhawks (18-0, 8-0 A-R-C) drew a penalty in the box and converted the penalty kick in the 82nd minute.

“I couldn’t have been prouder of what we stood for as a program and with our desire and attitude the whole match,” said Kobylinski. “We battled with one of the best teams in the nation and made it a hard game for them.”

The Dutch (11-7-2, 3-3-2 A-R-C) were outshot 24-1 and 16-1 in shots on goal. Kylie Bloomstrom (freshman, Forest Lake, Minn., Forest Lake Area HS) was the only player with a recorded shot on goal for Central.

“In my 14 years here, this may have been one of the hardest fought matches and the proudest I have ever been with what I witnessed tonight,” Kobylinski said. “It embodied everything about us and our culture and what we are about.”

This loss ends the season for Central, but the team finishes with its most wins since 2017 and first conference tournament semifinal appearance since 2016.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our seniors and what they provided this program as well as the whole team,” Kobylinski said. “The future of this program is bright, and I want to thank my assistant coaches and athletic training staff for all their help this season as well.”