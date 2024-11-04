Local Business Owner Honors Veterans with Metal Art Tribute

OSKALOOSA – Standing outside Mahaska Health, Gary Kelderman, a local business owner, proudly shared his unique way of honoring veterans in the community. With the help of a high-tech laser cutter at his factory, Kelderman has crafted thousands of metal tributes to recognize the service and sacrifice of veterans in Oskaloosa and beyond.

Eighteen years ago, the project began as a small favor for a Vietnam veteran who approached Kelderman with a simple request. “He gave me a picture and said, ‘You got that laser? Can you make me one?’” Kelderman recalled. “He built a display in front of his house, lit it up, and mounted it right there. Couldn’t believe how many people drove by just to look at it.” Inspired by the overwhelming response, Kelderman decided to start making smaller versions of the metal art to gift to veterans, ensuring they had a reminder of their community’s gratitude.

Last year alone, Kelderman’s team gave out over 1,000 metal tributes, averaging about three per day. The smaller tributes are given freely to veterans, while larger, customized pieces are sold to help offset costs.

Kelderman, who himself never served due to a medical disqualification, is passionate about honoring those who did. “Veterans don’t get enough credit,” he said, expressing his belief that those who serve should be recognized more broadly and generously. He added that his motivation partly stems from a sense of frustration, observing, “We’ve got people coming in who get everything for free, but our veterans are still struggling. There’s something wrong with that picture.”

Several staff members at Mahaska Health who are veterans have also received one of Kelderman’s metal tributes, expressing gratitude for the acknowledgment. These pieces are a visible, lasting symbol of the respect and honor owed to those who have served.

As Veterans Day approaches, the steady hum of Kelderman’s laser cutter will continue its work. Each piece that leaves his shop carries a heartfelt message to the community’s veterans: “Thank you for your service.” For those interested in seeing or supporting Kelderman’s work, he encourages visits to his office, where the tributes are often on display.