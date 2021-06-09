Lisa Marie Myers

Lisa Marie Myers, age 56, of Albia, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, after a short battle with cancer.

Lisa was born on May 19, 1965 to Sandra Mundy and Charlie Laughead. She grew up and attended Albia Community Schools, graduating with the class of 1983. She then went on to study cosmetology at the Iowa School of Beauty. On July 7, 2001, she was united in marriage to Mark Myers in Albia.

Lisa was a hairdresser for 35 years. She enjoyed conversations and all of the time spent with her clients. Lisa also was the hairdresser for the Monroe Care Center and Homestead of Albia where she loved helping the elderly with their hair. She was a very active member of the Gate Church in Albia where she served as an elder and often sang in the choir. Lisa loved being outdoors, gardening and planting a flower bed each year. Her homemade pie crusts were unmatched, and she loved each family get together not only because she got to see family, but because it was a great reason to cook. Some of her other specialties were homemade noodles, and sweet potato pies. Above all else, Lisa loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Mark; her children, Matthew Myers, Braley Beals, Brooke (Tommy Carter) Sinnott, Brenna (Scott Conley) Sinnott, and Wade Myers; her parents, Charlie and Sandi Laughead; siblings, Tommy (Mindy Ratliff) Laughead, Jennifer (Marc) Vande Noord; 4 grandchildren, Ethan, Kendall, and Luke Beals, and Torryn Conley; a niece, Bianca Vande Noord; and a nephew, Alec Vande Noord; and her father-in-law Elvin (Faye) Myers. Lisa is also survived by her two dogs, Ziggy and Dolly; and many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Velma Mundy, Gale and Ruby Laughead, and a mother-in-law, Louise Myers.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Lisa’s family present from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. to greet family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Pastor Dustin Sample officiating. Burial will follow services at Oak View Cemetery in Albia.

An open memorial has been established to the family to be determined at a later date.

