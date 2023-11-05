Letter To The Editor: I’m Proud Of The Work

Editors Note: The views and opinions expressed in this editorial are not necessarily the views or opinions of Oskaloosa News.

When we have lived in the same place or been in the same job for a long time, it is easy to become blinded to the good happening around us. Knowing I am personally guilty of this, I have learned how to take a step back to gain clear vision of the good in my job and my community.

As a City Councilman, it is my responsibility to do what is in the best interest of our City. To do this best, I must look past the noise and understand the big picture. I frequently read or hear opinions about the lack of development and new opportunities in Oskaloosa. Housing shortages. Another pizza joint? Why don’t we have new businesses coming to town? Honestly, there are times I think the same things. Over the past 5+ years of serving on City Council, as well as being involved in development for my day job, I have learned what we see and hear is not always the case. Sometimes we need to take off the blinders and look for the good. Here’s a few of those positive instances that might get missed.

1. Outside Investment: I like to see local investment, but I really get excited when people from outside our community make investments here. They see opportunities that us locals may be blinded to. The old Post Office renovation project is being completed by Commercial Edge Construction, a Cedar Rapids based company. The new Clean Laundry building was developed by Christner Contracting from Ottumwa. People say we don’t need more pizza, but both Pizza Hut and Domino’s recognized Oskaloosa as a market and made the choice to invest in new stores here.

2. Development Readiness: Ever hear the saying “Build it and they will come?” I am of the belief “Don’t build it and they won’t come.” I have seen a renewed effort by our community to be development ready. Oskaloosa, in partnership with Mahaska County and Mahaska Chamber and Development Group, was awarded a certified industrial development site by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. This designation puts Oskaloosa on the preferred list when developers come to the State looking for industrial development opportunities. Having this designation also contributed to Mahaska County, in partnership with the City of Oskaloosa, being awarded a $10+ million RISE grant from the Iowa DOT for the construction of the SE Local Connector roadway that will connect Highway 63 South with Highway 23; a project that has been discussed for 30 years! We have also learned more about the importance of the railroad to prospective companies. A feasibility study is being completed for a rail transload facility that could spur even more interest in our community.

3. Entertainment & Dining Options: Oskaloosa earned designation as an “Iowa Great Place” in 2022. There are multiple new dining and entertainment establishments that are planned to open over the next 12-18 months; The old Post Office, Bridget’s Public House, and Trio Entertainment Venue to name a few. Others are being discussed but have not yet become public. Let’s not forget about what we already have though. The George Daily Auditorium and Lacey Recreation Complex are the finest facilities of their kind in the state!

4. Housing: The City updated its housing assessment early in 2023. This assessment is a key component of developers’ evaluation for new housing opportunities. Oskaloosa was recently recognized as a “Thriving Community” by the Iowa Finance Authority. Through this work and

recognition, the City is actively working with multiple developers to improve the City’s housing inventory. New businesses will need workers when they make Oskaloosa their home and those workers need a place to live! Development takes time. These conversations are ongoing and we need to have patience in working through these opportunities partnerships.

5. Community Sustainability: Two of Oskaloosa’s largest employers recently announced major investments in their facilities. Clow Valve announced a $60+ million investment in their foundry. Musco is expanding and renovating its downtown office campus. Both projects represent long-term commitments to Oskaloosa by the companies and ensure there will continue to be jobs here.

Regardless of hearsay that may circulate in the community, we should continue to make the effort to step back and see the good happening around us. I’m proud of the work our City staff, Council, and Mayor are doing to keep our community successful and sustainable. As a lifelong citizen of this community, I have never been more excited about our future!

Thank you.

Bob Drost, Oskaloosa City Councilman, 2nd Ward