Leroy Voss

December 24, 1956 – March 27, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 64

Leroy Voss, age 64, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the MHP Serenity Hospice house in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He was born on December 24, 1956, the son of Harold and Gladys (Waddell) Voss in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Leroy attended the Oskaloosa High School and graduated with the Class of 1974.

He was united to marriage to Babs McKee. Leroy and Babs later divorced.

Leroy painted cars and worked in construction for most of his life until a stroke made him unable to continue working. Leroy had a love for speed and in his younger years, he enjoyed motorcycle racing and competing in pick-up truck pulls. He also enjoyed boating, camping.

He is survived by his children, Travis and Amanda; his mother, Gladys Voss of Oskaloosa; and three brothers, Darrell (& Dawn) Voss of Rose Hill, David Voss of Oskaloosa and Lyle (& Kathy) Voss of Norwalk.

Leroy is preceded in death by his father, Harold Voss; and a nephew, Cole Voss.

Honoring Leroy’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the MHP Serenity Hospice House in Oskaloosa.

