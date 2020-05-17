Law Enforcement More Important Than Ever

Oskaloosa, Iowa – We’ve all seen a police car go by us quickly, lights and sirens signaling to all that they are needed someplace in a hurry.

We often briefly think, where are they going and what will they be doing? Then the light turns green, and we move along with our day.

Those law enforcement officials are the first ones there with calming words when we’re having the worst day of our lives, or holding someone accountable for their actions that is breaking the law.

Mahaska County Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem shared that, “I’m very proud to be a police officer. I’m very proud to have served in Oskaloosa and Mahaska County this many years.”

Van Renterghem was answering questions about Police Week and what it means for him.

“I think it’s just an honorable profession,” Van Renterghem added, “I just have a respect for all of them.”

“I don’t care if it’s one year or if it’s 40 years, I just have a lot of respect for anybody in law enforcement.”

Law enforcement has to be especially aware of COVID-19 now, but Van Renterghem says these times “are just kind of unknown waters. I can tell you this, and myself included, we don’t like it.”

Day-to-day operations have changed some, especially around the court system, for the sheriff’s office. Included in those changes is serving fewer papers.

Not being able to shake hands and hold conversations like before has been a difficult transition for people like Van Renterghem. “Just sitting, getting in and talking, and sitting down at a coffee table and being able to visit with a group of five or six guys, I do miss that. I miss that badly.”

“Police officers, deputies, law enforcement officers in general, make a lot of sacrifices, but they sign up for that,” Van Renterghem says. “The families don’t always sign up for it. They make a ton of sacrifices as well, because of the family member’s job.”

Oskaloosa Police Chief Benjamin Boeke shared his thoughts on Police Week as it pertains to his 23 years in law enforcement.

This is Boeke’s second year at Oskaloosa as the Chief of Police. Due to the pandemic, things weren’t as active.

When he was an officer in Illinois, things were very active during Police Week.

Here in Mahaska County, we’re lucky that we don’t have first responder’s names on a wall of remembrance.

During his years of service, Boeke has lost “four close friends to violence or crashes or something of that matter.”

“I’ve been to the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in D.C. and etched some names,” Boeke added. “It means quite a bit to me.”

“Thankfully, the guys in my department and most of the people in Mahaska County haven’t felt that loss as clearly as some people across the country have,” Boeke added.

During the pandemic, Boeke says they’re trying to make sure the officers are taken care of first. In March, Boeke sent out a memo to his officers stating, “you and your families have to be our first priority. We will do everything we can to support you.”

The organization is doing all they can to prevent bringing the virus home from a call.

Some healthcare workers have been camping in their driveways instead of going home to their families to protect those they love.

Oskaloosa police officers are taking extra steps to protect their families, including where they take their uniforms and boots off and showering before they talk to their families.

Boeke, like many of his officers, has a contingency plan for themselves if they were exposed. “I would probably go home and have to live in my basement for a while. I’ve got things set up to be able to do that, but it certainly would be much more uncomfortable than spending time with my family.”

If the fourteen-day quarantine passed without symptoms, then life could return to normal…as much as possible now.

At Mahaska Health this past weekend, emergency personnel from around the county set up a light show and shared a friendly wave with the staff and patients. The Oskaloosa Police Departement was part of that.

“Traditionally, healthcare workers and law enforcement, we work pretty hand in hand in a lot of ways. We have a lot of mutual respect for the different fields of employment,” added Boeke of the show of support.

“Our Mahaska County first responders and law enforcement put on an amazing light show and waved to our healthcare providers and patients, and it was just so inspiring! This was a really neat way to celebrate the beginning of National Hospital Week and National Police Week and to celebrate Nurses week, EMS week, and all of our first responders and law enforcement professionals. We are so grateful for everything they do for our community and for taking care of all of us. It was an amazing sight to see the American Flag flying from the fire truck with the awesome light display.” shared Kevin DeRonde.

“We are so grateful for our community. There has been an outpouring of support and encouragement, and that means more to us than anyone can put into words,” DeRonde said in closing.