Kimberly Kay Speas

October 9, 1960 – June 8, 2021

Lake Ponderosa, Iowa | Age 60

Kimberly Speas, 60 of Lake Ponderosa, passed away Tuesday evening, June 8, 2021 at the Unity Point Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. Kimberly Kay Speas, the daughter of Darrell and Ida Mae (Von Essen) Ketelsen, was born on October 10, 1960 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Kim graduated from Belle Plaine High School and took additional classes at Kirkwood Community College.

On January 8, 1999, Kim was united in marriage to Daniel Raymond Speas at the Grace Community Church in Toledo.

She was employed at PIP Printing for seven years in Cedar Rapids and also worked at Marshalltown School District. She then worked at Montezuma Manufacturing for 21 years. Her love of animals started with breeding Boxer dogs and then on to Bengal Cats. She was the only reputable breeder and dealer in Iowa.

Kim loved her time at Lake Ponderosa with the great people and friends she met over the years. She enjoyed the pontoon rides and buggy rides with her husband, Dan, and her lake friends. She also enjoyed being on social media and shopping.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Daniel Speas of Montezuma; her son, Chad (& Lily) Fabor of Las Vegas; her parents, Darrell and Ida Mae Ketelsen of Ankeny; her sister, Lori (& Larry) Beal of Ankeny; her nieces, Amanda (& Nick) Luick and her children: Tyson and Kade; and Ashley (& Joe) Miller and her children: Owen, Trinity and Dalton; her nephew, Bryan (& Jenn) Beal and their son, Clay; and many other relatives and friends.

Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anson and Arla Ketelsen and Arnold and Jeanette Von Essen; an aunt, Diane Carter and an uncle, Jack Dutton.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Burial will be held in the Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell with a reception to follow at the Community Hope Church in Montezuma.

Memorial contributions may be made to her husband, Dan, to decide on a memorial at a later time.

