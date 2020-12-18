Kim Blackwell

Kim Blackwell

October 4, 1953 – December 17, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 67

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, Kim (Cyphers) Blackwell, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 67.

Kim Blackwell was born on October 4, 1953 in Alhambra, California to Shirley Cyphers.

On August 30, 1980, Kim married the love of her life, Tim Blackwell. Together they raised two children, Austin and Samantha, and three grandchildren: Harlow, Banx, and Bond, who lovingly knew her as “Gigi”.

Kim’s children and grandchildren were her entire world. She loved watching them grow and come into their own. Harlow, Banx, and Bond have dynamic personalities they all inherited from their Gigi.

Kim wasn’t a mother and grandmother to just her own blood, though. She was just as giving to strangers and her children’s friends as she was to her children and grandchildren. She opened her homes to the masses and always went above and beyond with grace and hospitality.

If you knew Kim Blackwell, you knew that she would be reluctant to cook you dinner but would always buy you takeout. If you tried to pay for anything while in her presence, she would take offense. Kim had a distaste for politicians and a passion for making the world a better place for her grandchildren. She was easy to prank but could always take a joke. Her smile and laughter will be missed but not forgotten.

To be in Kim Blackwell’s presence was to be loved without condition. No matter your walk of life, creed, or nationality, you had a home in Kim Blackwell’s heart, and she had a home in yours.

Kim is preceded in death by her mother Shirley and stepdad Ed Hansen; and nephew, Lucas Lee.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Blackwell; children: Austin (& Brook) and Samantha; grandchildren: Harlow, Banx and Bond; and many other relatives.

Kim’s passing may leave an empty spot in all of our hearts, but she would want us to fill it with happy memories and the promise to find family in friends and strangers alike.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 6, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements, and details will be forthcoming on the Bates Funeral Chapel Website.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to, The Oskaloosa Public Library/Makerspace, In Memory of Kim Blackwell https://www.makerspaces.com/what-is-a-makerspace/ or Project Harmony, In Memory of Kim Blackwell https://projectharmony.com/

At the Families request, please do not send flowers.

