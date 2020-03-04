Kay Nelson

Kay Nelson

December 25, 1940 – March 3, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 79

Kay Nelson, 79, of Oskaloosa died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa.

Katherine “Kay” Ann Nelson, daughter of Donald and Millicent (Jones) Miller, was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1940, in Britton, South Dakota.

Kay was raised on a farm near Claremont, S.D., where she attended school and graduated in 1958. She then attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls and eventually dental assistant school in Minneapolis, MN. After completing that course of study, she moved to Rapid City, SD, to work for a dental practice.

It was in Rapid City that she met her future husband, David Nelson, who was serving in the National Guard. They married September 5, 1964, and lived briefly in Rapid City before moving to Brookings, SD., where Dave could attend the South Dakota State University. Upon Dave’s graduation in 1967, the couple moved to Des Moines, where they lived for eight years. In 1975, Dave’s job with Garden and Associates brought the couple to Oskaloosa. After Kay’s children were in school, Kay partnered with a friend establishing Brooms, Inc., a cleaning service. They operated the business for approximately ten years. Running a cleaning service was natural for Kay – she was an excellent homemaker and a great cook.

Kay was a member of St. Paul Congregational United Church of Christ; she was active on numerous committees and helped with the yearly bazaar. Dave introduced Kay to fishing when they were first married, it was a skill and activity that Kay took to, and they enjoyed many hours of the sport throughout their life together. Kay and Dave loved to travel: over the years, they took many trips with their good friends Gary and Carolyn Snell. Europe, the Caribbean, the Virgin Islands, and Mexico were among their favorites. Florida was a preferred winter destination for the couple for several years, and it was there they met special friends, Joe and Connie Galewski. Kay’s family was of foremost importance to her; it is fair to say she and Dave were best friends, and her love for him extended to his family as well as her own.

Kay’s family includes her husband, Dave of Oskaloosa; a son, Eric (& Heidi) Nelson of Eldridge, Iowa; a daughter, Anne Erwin of Oskaloosa; grandchildren: Anthony and Alicia Sanders of Davenport, Erika Nelson of Eldridge, and Tucker Erwin of Oskaloosa; a brother, Don (& Lyla) Miller of Houghton, SD; sisters: Barbara (& Dave) Buchholtz of Peterson, MN and Patricia Awad of Kansas City, KS; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service for Kay will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Langkamp Funeral Chapel with Rev. Molly Goodrich of the First Christian Church officiating.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday at the funeral chapel; the family will greet visitors until 7:30 p.m., Saturday evening following the funeral service.

Burial will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the De Smet Cemetery in De Smet, South Dakota following an 11 a.m., service at the American Lutheran Church in De Smet.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mahaska Health Foundation for the Hospice Serenity House contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 357 Oskaloosa, Iowa 52577.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kay Nelson please visit the Langkamp Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.