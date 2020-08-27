Kathryn Kaul-Goodman Announces Run for Mahaska Co. Supervisor

A Kathryn Kaul-Goodman campaign press release

Will Run Against Mark Groenendyk for Four Year Term

Leighton, Iowa — Aug. 27, 2020 — Today, Kathryn Kaul-Goodman announced she is running for Mahaska County Supervisor after being nominated by the Mahaska County Democrats at their County Convention. “As chair of the Mahaska County Solid Waste Management Commission, I have to come see how crucial it is that the county supervisors work together with other entities in the county for the good of all our residents, and I feel that Mahaska County deserves to have a supervisor committed to working together to develop solutions and consensus rather than bringing expensive lawsuits and discord,” said Kaul-Goodman.

“In the two years that I have known Kathryn, I have been impressed with her natural leadership abilities. The values Kathryn learned growing up on the farm have helped her develop into someone who will stand up for what is right, even when it isn’t the easy position to take. Kathryn has a positive vision for Mahaska County, and as Supervisor she will work tirelessly for what’s best for ALL residents of the County; those that live in the Rural Areas, the Small Cities, and the City of Oskaloosa.

“I have no doubt that Kathryn will help heal the deep rifts that have developed in our County. I am confident she will lead Mahaska County in a productive direction, rather than spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars in legal fees on lawsuits that don’t benefit the residents of our county. I am a lifelong registered Republican, but I will by casting my vote for Kathryn Kaul-Goodman this November,” said Stephen L. Kelly, Solid Waste Commission member and city council member for University Park.

In the community, Kaul-Goodman has been an active volunteer and served in several leadership roles, including most recently:

Current Black Oak Township Clerk

Current chair of the Mahaska County Solid Waste Management Commission which oversees the Mahaska County Landfill

Kaul-Goodman is focused on representing the interests of everyone who lives in Mahaska County – including both rural and city residents, and listening to the needs of voters around the county about the ways she can help improve their everyday lives.

In addition to representing the best interests of both rural and city residents, Kaul-Goodman will:

Develop good working relationships with other Mahaska County entities and governmental bodies to create solutions that are best for the county as a whole

Wisely spend taxpayer money on taxpayer priorities including improving roads, funding public safety and conservation, and bringing on a full-time county engineer

Oppose the county’s forced involvement with the proposed airport and the taking of land for it via eminent domain

For more information on the campaign, visit kathrynkaulgoodmanforsupervisor.com