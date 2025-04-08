JV Golfers Battle Cold and Wind at Newton Invitational

The Oskaloosa JV boys golf team competed in their first tournament of the season at Westwood Golf Course in Newton on April 7th. Despite the challenging cold and windy conditions, the young athletes showed great enthusiasm and determination.

For many team members, this tournament marked their debut in competitive golf. The team showed promise and is committed to improving as the season progresses. Kayden Westlund led the team by shooting a 48, matching teammate Carter Maki’s score, while Grant Osby contributed with a solid 42. Lane Rozendaal carded a 44, helping the team achieve an overall score of 176.

Several JV golfers will have another opportunity to compete this Thursday in Albia. Additionally, the team will send two full JV squads to participate in the PC Invite at Bos Landen next Monday.