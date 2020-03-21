Joyce Marie Byers

Joyce Marie Byers
April 06, 1943 – March 20, 2020
Montezuma, Iowa | Age 76

Joyce Marie Byers, 76 of Montezuma passed away Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020 at her home near Montezuma.

As was her wish, her body will be cremated and a private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montezuma Fire Department or the Searsboro Community Church and sent to the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in care of Joyce Byers; P.O. Box 727; Montezuma, Iowa 50171.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

