Joyce Marie Byers

April 06, 1943 – March 20, 2020

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 76

Joyce Marie Byers, 76 of Montezuma passed away Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020 at her home near Montezuma.

As was her wish, her body will be cremated and a private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montezuma Fire Department or the Searsboro Community Church and sent to the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in care of Joyce Byers; P.O. Box 727; Montezuma, Iowa 50171.

