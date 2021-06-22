Joyce Iola Rhoads

Joyce Iola Rhoads

May 22, 1935 – June 22, 2021

Mount Vernon, Iowa | Age 86

Joyce Iola Rhoads, 86, passed away, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Joyce was born Wednesday, May 22, 1935, the daughter of Leonard James and Joyce Genevieve (Moore) Thompson, in Albia, Iowa.

Joyce graduated from Albia High School with the class of 1952. She later attended Kirkwood Community College and received an associate degree in Liberal Arts.

On June 14, 1952, she married George Rhoads in Albia, Iowa.

Joyce worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the University of Iowa Hospitals.

Joyce enjoyed her family very much, and her priority was to be a good wife and mother. She spent many hours organizing photo albums and researching genealogy for both the Rhoads and Thompson families. Her baked macaroni and cheese is still a subject of discussion around the dinner table.

She is survived by her children: son, Anthony “Tony” (& Carol) Rhoads of Van Horne, daughter, Machele (& Floyde) Pelkey of Mount Vernon, daughter, Angela Hamilton of Brooklyn; three grandchildren: Jenna (& Kirk) Wischmeyer of Mount Vernon, Luke Rhoads of LeClaire and Rory (& Patricia) Wiebel of Mount Vernon; five great grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; two sisters: Jean Ludwick and JoAnn Meadows; and a brother, Jack Thompson.

Graveside Services will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:30 am in the Service Chapel Cemetery North of Albia, Iowa with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating.

The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

