Joshua G McCurdy

Joshua G McCurdy

March 28, 1977 – December 11, 2020

Fremont, Iowa | Age 43

Joshua G. McCurdy, 43, of Fremont, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at the MHP Hospital Emergency Room. He was born March 28, 1977, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Larry and Connie Marlin McCurdy.

Josh attended Fremont, Eddyville, and Ottumwa schools and graduated with the class of 1996.

Following graduation, he worked at Lomont Moldings in Mt. Pleasant. He later moved to Moline, Illinois and worked in a warehouse there. After a short time in Moline, he moved back to Fremont and worked as a farm hand and property manager for local farmers.

On April 27, 2019, he was united in marriage to Carrie Stokes at the Fremont United Methodist Church in Fremont. He was so excited to be married to Carrie, his excitement was magnified by welcoming her three children and her family. He loved being a “Bonus dad” to her children and cherished the time he spent with them. Kids gravitated to Josh, he thoroughly enjoyed spending time and acting like a big kid with his nieces and nephew. His love of kids did not stop with his own family, he was always eager to interact with a child and brighten their day any way he could.

Josh was a true outdoorsman, he loved everything about nature and exploring. He especially enjoyed, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, boating, and swimming. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

His family includes his wife, Carrie McCurdy of Fremont; three children: Hunter, Caleb, and Macie; his parents, Larry and Connie McCurdy of Johnston; two sisters and their husbands, Jodi (& Greg) Baldner of Johnston and Jami (& Scott) Howser of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania; three nieces: Olivia Baldner, Alaina Baldner, and Emma Howser; a nephew, Hayden Howser; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Marie McCurdy and Ernie and Gerry Marlin; an aunt, Judi Carriker; and an uncle, Larry Lee.

A private family funeral service will be held in the Bates Funeral Chapel.

Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery southeast of Oskaloosa.

The funeral ceremony will be uploaded to the Bates Funeral Chapel’s YouTube Channel Saturday, December 19, 2020.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Iowa or Youth Fellowship Evangelism in Oskaloosa.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joshua G McCurdy please visit our Sympathy Store.