Johnet Saunders

August 24, 1939 – January 15, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 81

Johnet Saunders, 81, of Oskaloosa passed away at her home in Oskaloosa, Iowa on Friday, January 15, 2021. She was born August 24, 1939 in Hooper, Nebraska the daughter of Harold and Marie (Dunne) Weber.

Joyner graduated from the Manilla Community High School in Manilla, Iowa.

On December 1, 1957 she was united in marriage to Dale Saunders at the Manilla Presbyterian Church. To this union two sons were born, Rob and Jay. Johnet and Dale enjoyed 55 years of marriage together until Dale’s passing in 2012.

Johnet was a homemaker for most of her working life taking care of her family, her home and helping Dale on the farm. The couple farmed near Manilla and raised hogs and purebred British White cattle. She also worked at the Manilla Manner Care Center as a cook for a several years.

Johnet was a member of the Denison United Presbyterian Church and the Manilla Women’s Club for many years. In her younger years, Johnet enjoyed sewing and being involved as a leader in 4-H. She enjoyed reading, tending to her flowers, gardening, watching the birds and had a special love for cats. Johnet was an excellent cook and was especially good at making desserts.

Her family includes her two sons, Rob (& Auda Childs) Saunders of Oskaloosa and Jay (& Laura) Saunders of Pella; four grandchildren: Brian Saunders, Katherine (& Larcen Carkhuff) Saunders, Matt Saunders and Adam (& Shian) Saunders; and two great grandchildren: Hila Carkhuff and Garrett Saunders.

Johnet was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a sister, Vaudine Weber-Mariner.

As was Johnet’s wish, her body will be cremated, and a private family service will be held at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter.

