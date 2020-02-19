Jean Ann Morrissey-Bustos
Jean Ann Morrissey-Bustos
May 01, 1952 – February 18, 2020
Montezuma, Iowa | Age 67
Jean Ann Morrissey-Bustos, 67 of Montezuma passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 18, 2020 at her home in Montezuma.
Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.
Services are currently pending.
