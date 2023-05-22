Indians Girls Track Wraps Up Season At State

by Betsy Luck

The Oskaloosa girls capped off a fantastic season at the state meet the past three days. It wasn’t quite the finish the girls were looking for, but the coaching staff could not be more proud of the efforts from all of the girls. Maleah Walker came home with one final state medal in the long jump, where she placed 6th in class 3A. She also set a new season best in the 200 meter dash. Tierney Carter set two new personal records in the 800 and the 1500 meter runs in her first appearance at the state meet.

Hannah Quang finished 12th in the 100 meter hurdles. She finished 4th for all underclassmen, which is a great incentive for next year. Maleah Walker wrapped up her illustrious career finishing 15th in class 3A in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, setting a new season best in the 200. Evelyn Adam finished 15th in the 400 meter hurdles while Emmalee Wells-Stout finished 22nd. Tierney Carter placed 15th in the 800 meter run and 21st in a fast 1500 meter field.

The 4×400 relay of Ryleigh Wilken, Hannah Quang, Evelyn Adam, and Tierney Carter finished 13th in the state. The shuttle hurdle relay of Sadie Blommers, Lydia Van Veldhuizen, Emmalee Wells-Stout and Hannah Quang finished in 15th place. The distance medley relay of Hannah Quang, Maleah Walker, Evelyn Adam, and Tierney Carter finished in 16th place.

The future looks bright with all state qualifiers returning except for Maleah next year. It has been a wonderful season for the team with a lot of exciting things taking place. Thank you to everyone who supported the team throughout the season! Go Indians!