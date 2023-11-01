INDIAN HILLS RECEIVES NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION (NSF) ADVANCED TECHNOLOGICAL EDUCATION (ATE) GRANT

OTTUMWA– Indian Hills Community College has been awarded a federal grant to strengthen cybersecurity training in rural Iowa.

The Growing Rural Iowa’s Cybersecurity Workforce Project will enable IHCC to add more cybersecurity curriculum into its existing cybersecurity and systems administration associate of applied science degree program. Other project initiatives include restructuring the curriculum to add a 9-month diploma option, integrating new hands-on training technology into the program, hosting a Capture the Flag competition for area high school and college students and hiring dedicated personnel to help with enrollment, retention and graduation in IHCC’s cybersecurity and systems administration program.

Andy Alderson, a faculty member leading the program, stated “This grant will be integral to continuing to grow the cybersecurity and systems administration program and ensuring we produce highly-skilled, well-qualified graduates to fill the increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals in our area and throughout the country.”

The overarching goal of the project is to build a pipeline of skilled cybersecurity technicians to help protect businesses and organizations in rural Iowa.

The program is funded by the National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program. The college’s grant award totals $564,203 over three years and is contingent on continued federal funding.