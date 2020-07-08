Ila Mae Trinkle

Ila Mae Trinkle

June 27, 1931 – July 7, 2020

Albia, Iowa | Age 89

Ila Mae Trinkle, age 89, of Albia, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Monroe Care Center in Albia. Ila Mae was born in Mahaska County, Iowa on June 27, 1931, to Robert and Mary (Smith) Nall.

Ila Mae attended and graduated from Bussey High School and received her teaching certificate from Simpson College.

On May 31, 1953, she married William Trinkle and to this union, three children were born, Jeff, Brian and Linda. Ila Mae and William shared 67 years of marriage.

Ila Mae taught school in Eddyville and later was a substitute teacher in Albia. She also farmed alongside her husband for many years.

Ila Mae was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Albia and served on Monroe County’s Election Board as well as Monroe County’s Hospital’s Auxiliary Board. Ila Mae also volunteered at the hospital’s gift shop.

Ila Mae enjoyed being outdoors and farming. She enjoyed traveling to many different areas for flea markets and toy shows, where she and William often sold collectible toy tractors and Barbie dolls. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved to babysit.

Ila Mae is survived by her husband, William Trinkle; three children, Jeff (& Julie) Trinkle, Brian Trinkle and Linda (& Kelly Pinegar) Trinkle; four grandchildren: Jessica (& Jeff) Caudill, Joe (& Natalie) Trinkle, Heather Perry and Heidi Perry; four great-grandchildren; and many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary; and 2 grandchildren in infancy.

No visitation is planned and a private family funeral service will take place with Pastor Roger Henry officiating.

Burial will be in Union Chapel Cemetery in Albia.

Ila Mae’s funeral service will be able to be viewed on the Tharp Funeral Home You Tube channel.

A memorial has been established to Union Chapel Cemetery.

