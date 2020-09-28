Homeschool Science Lab “Quercus Nature Hike”

Thursday, October 8 at 10-11:00 am or 1:00-2:00 pm (or)

Friday, October 9 at 10-11:00 am or 1:00-2:00 pm

Quercus Wilderness Area

3139 Kent Ave., Oskaloosa, IA

Join the MCCB naturalist on a fun nature hike on the trails at Quercus Wilderness Area. We will play a fun nature hike game and explore the woods. Pre-registration is required! We ask that everyone social distance from other participating families during the hike.

Call (641)673-9327 ext. 2 or email decook@mahaskacounty.org to sign up. NOTE: Please indicate how many adults and kids will be attending this program and also a contact name and phone number.