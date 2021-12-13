HISTORY! WARRIORS GO 3-0 AT FIRST HOME DUALS

Centerville, IA – On a historic day for the No. 1 nationally ranked Indian Hills Women’s Wrestling program, the Warriors swept all three of its dual opponents at the Multi-Purpose Building on the Indian Hills Centerville campus. The home duals were the first in program history.

The Warriors welcomed Chadron State College (NE), Hastings College (NE) and Iowa Western Community College on Saturday for the first-ever women’s home dual action in Indian Hills history. The second-year program swept all three opponents, defeating Iowa Western 36-9, Hastings 35-13, and Chadron State 34-12.

“Awesome day for our ladies,” stated head coach Cole Spree. “Great for them to finally get an opportunity to compete in front of their home crowd.”

Prior to Saturday’s action, the Warriors were presented with their national championship rings from last season where the Warriors claimed the first-ever Junior College National Championship in Roseburg, OR. 12 sophomore Warriors received their national championship rings along with coach Spree, assistant coach Jordan Roths, and former assistant coach Alijah Jeffery who is now the head coach for the Chadron State program. Four Warriors who moved on after last season were also recognized for their contributions.

“Overall, great day and great team performance,” Spree added. “It was really fun as a coach to see our sophomores be recognized for their accomplishments last year.”

In the team’s opening match vs. Iowa Western, Celeste Tellez (McAllen, TX/McAllen), ranked No. 6 in the nation scored a tech fall in the 143lb weight class while Malia Cook (Muscatine, IA/Muscatine), ranked No. 8 in the 136lb weight class earned a fall to score for the Warriors.

In the second dual vs. Hastings, freshman standout Kennedy Shropshire (Lawrenceville, GA/Mountain View) earned a fall in the 109lb weight class. Shropshire is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation in the 109lb weight class. At 116lbs, No. 1 nationally ranked and defending national champion Heaven-Leigh Jackson (Brooksville, FL/Hernando) was victorious with a pin and Jamesa Robinson (Minneapolis, MN/Patrick Henry), ranked No. 2 in the 116lb weight class won by way of a tech fall.

Alondra Rosado Martinez (Carolina, Puerto Rico/Colegio Amarlieen) earned a win at the 136lb weight class and Tellez scored her second dual win of the day. Ginamarie Ayala (Carolina, Puerto Rico/Luz American Calderon) and Sofia Rubio, the defending national champion in the 191lb weight class, also scored victories for the Warriors.

Shropshire earned her second dual pin of the day to open up the scoring against Chadron State. Rosado Martinez scored a tech fall and Ayala was victorious at 155lbs with a tech fall. Lynexa Adams (Willard, MO/Willard), ranked No. 6 in the 155lb weight class, scored a fall to cap the scoring for the Warriors.