High Speed Chase Ends In Rural Western Mahaska County

Mahaska County, Iowa – The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Oskaloosa Police Department were involved in a high-speed chase through mostly rural portions of the county beginning at approximately 4:30 pm on May 14th.

The chase did eventually conclude near the intersection of 170th and Cordova Ave, where a search ensued for an individual.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit, and there are no known risks to the citizens of Mahaska County.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and Oskaloosa Police Department were assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the New Sharon Police Department, Mahaska County Emergency Management, The Iowa State Patrol, and the Mahaska County 911 Dispatch Center.