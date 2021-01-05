Healthcare Topics to be discussed at first Eggs and Issues of 2021

The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group welcomes health professionals from Mahaska Health, Mahaska County Emergency Management and Mahaska Public Health to give updates on health related matters in Mahaska County. This will be live streamed on Oskaloosa News and Mahaska Chamber and Development Group Facebook pages, as well as MCG Channel 7 on Saturday, January 9 from 8:30-9:30 am. If you have any questions you would like addressed at the forum submit them to chamber@mahaskachamber.org , stop by Smokey Row to drop off your questions in the box located at the Mahaska Chamber information board or submit them on Facebook during the event. We are excited to have Ken Allsup with Oskaloosa News facilitate the discussion and, Andy McGuire with George Daily Auditorium to assist with live- streaming services.

Upcoming Eggs and Issues will be the following dates at 8:30 am:

January 23: Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep. Dustin Hite and Rep. Holly Brink

February 13: City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County Representatives

February 27: Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep. Dustin Hite and Rep. Holly Brink

March 13: Mahaska Chamber and Development Group Representatives

March 27: Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep, Dustin Hite and Rep. Holly Brink

Again, please contact the Chamber at 641-672-2591 or email chamber@mahaskachamber.org with any topics or questions you would like addressed at these events.