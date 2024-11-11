Grinnell Men’s Basketball Dominates Alma with High-Scoring Victory

ALMA, MI — The Grinnell College men’s basketball team showcased a powerful offensive performance on November 10, overcoming the Alma Scots with an impressive 124-79 victory at the Art Smith Arena. Grinnell, known for its fast-paced style, leveraged their speed and shooting accuracy to secure their second win of the season.

Kai Te Huki led the Pioneers with a standout game, scoring 21 points and adding 3 rebounds. Jordan Lee and Nick Lundy also had notable contributions, with Lee putting up 18 points, including five three-pointers, and Lundy adding 16 points. The Pioneers’ bench depth was evident, contributing a substantial 90 points to Alma’s 45 from their bench.

The game opened with Grinnell quickly establishing control, leading 61-42 at halftime. In the second half, they continued to dominate, widening the gap with precise shooting, including 19 three-pointers over the course of the game. The Pioneers also capitalized on Alma’s turnovers, scoring 50 points off Alma’s 33 turnovers.

Alma’s Lukas Broadsword was a standout for the Scots, scoring 32 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Grinnell’s relentless offense. Grinnell finished the game with 41.7% shooting from the field and 55.6% from the free-throw line.

With this commanding win, Grinnell advances to 2-1 on the season.