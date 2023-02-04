Gov. Reynolds appoints Patrick McAvan as District Associate Judge

DES MOINES– Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Patrick McAvan as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 8A.

McAvan, of Fairfield, Iowa, currently serves as an Assistant Jefferson County Attorney. He received his undergraduate degree from Loras College and his law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.

McAvan fills a vacancy created by the addition of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the legislature in last year’s session. Judicial Election District 8A includes Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Wapello, Washington, and Van Buren counties.