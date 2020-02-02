Gov. Reynolds announces science camp scholarship opportunity

DES MOINES– Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today the opportunity for two Iowa high school seniors to receive full scholarships to attend the 2020 National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp) this summer in West Virginia. The students will exchange ideas with scientists and other professionals from the academic, corporate and government worlds during the nearly month-long experience.

The camp includes lectures and hands-on research projects presented by scientists from across the nation; overnight camping trips into the Monongahela National Forest; and a visit to Washington, D.C. The selected delegates must not only demonstrate academic achievement in science, but also show potential for thoughtful scientific leadership.

The NYSCamp experience is offered at no cost to participants. Contributions to the National Youth Science Foundation allow delegates to participate in this educational experience. Educational and recreational programming, as well as meals, lodging and round-trip airfare are provided.

Application forms are available online at http://apply.nyscamp.org. All applications must be submitted by Feb. 28, 2020.