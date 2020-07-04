#goblueforian

First Responders Looking For Help To Show Support

Oskaloosa, Iowa – When you see and hear an emergency vehicle rushing past you, those first responders are working to help those in need. They are also looking out for their fellow first responder.

It’s not uncommon to see police or EMTs helping to pull fire hose where it’s needed on fire scenes. Police assisting EMTs in driving the ambulance, or helping to carry a sick or hurt individual.

They may playfully pick on one another from the different services, but at the end of the day, they care for their fellow first responders.

Lauren Terrell is a reserve firefighter for the city of Oskaloosa, and when she heard of the passing of Oskaloosa Police Officer Ian Barnhart, “It was a pretty traumatic day.”

“I wanted to do something to get the community involved to honor his service and all of the stuff he’s done for the community,” Terrell said.

The initial thought was she would put a blue light out to help indicate her appreciation for law enforcement and the Oskaloosa Police Department.

After people starting asking about the blue light shining on her porch, she handed out a few light bulbs to others, and the interest kept growing. The Oskaloosa Fire Department and Mahaska Health Emergency Services have taken an interest in the project.

Mike Lang, Director of Emergency Services at Mahaska Health, said that all of the emergency services in Mahaska County, “work well together” and “we really help each other out.”

“Ian’s passing really touched all of us,” said Lang. “He [Barnhart] was always right there to help out. We want to make sure we are supporting our brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

Terrell said, “If people want to help honor Ian’s memory, get a blue light for your porch or another place it can be seen at night to show the Oskaloosa Police Department that we support them.”

Terrell has asked that if possible, take a picture of your light and share them to social media with the hashtag of #goblueforian.