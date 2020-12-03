Four Selected for All-Heart Recognition

Oskaloosa–Four members of the William Penn women’s volleyball program were honored for exceptional campaigns as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference teams were announced Tuesday.

Cameryn Campbell (Sr., Jefferson City, Mo., Elementary Education) and Kianna Childers (Sr., Copperas Cove, Texas, Psychology) were selected to the 14-person second team, while Peyton Foster (Jr., Graham, Wash., Business Management) was one of 14 players named to the third squad. Alicia Jaquez (Sr., Farmington, N.M., Biology) garnered one of the 14 honorable-mention spots. A 14-member first team was also selected.

The award is the second for Campbell, while Childers, Foster, and Jaquez are all first-time honorees. The quartet helped WPU to a 14-7 overall mark this fall, including an 8-4 Heart record. The Statesmen have qualified for next spring’s Heart Tournament as the #3 seed from the North Division, and will face Central Methodist, the #2 seed from the South Division. That quarterfinal match is set to occur on March 2 in Fayette, Mo.

Campbell, a third-team pick last season, has guided the navy and gold defense with 430 digs (5.51 per set). She has also tallied 46 assists, 18 aces, and one kill. The senior has produced double-digit digs in all but one match, recording a high of 37 against Peru State on October 27.

Campbell’s dig tally paces the conference, while her dig average is third overall in the Heart. She was twice honored as Heart Defender of the Week.

Childers is headlining WPU’s offense with 222 kills (2.92 per set) and a .227 attack clip, both of which are team highs. The senior has also posted 41 digs, 41 blocks (three solos, 38 assists), and two assists. She has eclipsed double-figure kills 12 times with a high of 20 against Benedictine on November 6.

Childers ranks third in the Heart in kills and eighth in kills per set, while also being in the top 20 in blocks and hitting percentage.

Foster has had a strong first campaign in the navy and gold, recording 171 kills (2.19 per set) with a .175 attack percentage. She has also tallied 143 digs, 21 blocks (five solos, 16 assists), six assists, and three aces. Foster has thus far hit double figures in kills on seven occasions with a season-high 16 coming against Mount Mercy on October 24.

The junior currently ranks seventh in the league in kills.

Jaquez has been a solid complement in the offense with 145 kills (2.10 per set) on a .152 hitting mark. She has also come up with 61 digs, 14 blocks (all assists), eight aces, and three assists. Three times with double-figure kills, the senior notched a season-high 19 versus Peru State on October 27.

Among Heart players, Jaquez, who was a one-time Heart Attacker of the Week, is just outside the top 10 in kills.

Nada Mewad of Park was named Heart Player of the Year; she also garnered the league’s Attack of the Year laurel. Park’s Amanda Mendes was selected as Setter of the Year, while Allie Grelle (Missouri Valley) and Eryn Russell (Evangel) shared Defender of the Year honors. Co-Freshman of the Year accolades went to Annabelle Massen (Central Methodist) and Chevy Wagner-Chun (Grand View).

Mike Talamantes of Park was tabbed by his peers as Coach of the Year, while Makani Cantor of Grand View earned Assistant Coach of the Year honors.