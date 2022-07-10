Fort Madison Varsity Bloodhounds Captures Lead Early to Defeat Oskaloosa Indians Varsity

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 10-5 loss to Fort Madison Varsity Bloodhounds on Saturday. Fort Madison Varsity Bloodhounds scored on a single by Reiburn Turnbull and an error in the first inning.

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity lost despite out-hitting Fort Madison Varsity Bloodhounds ten to eight.

Fort Madison Varsity Bloodhounds opened up scoring in the first inning. Fort Madison Varsity Bloodhounds scored one run when Turnbull singled.

Kane Williams led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Fort Madison Varsity Bloodhounds. The hurler lasted seven innings, allowing ten hits and five runs while striking out four and walking zero.

Jarrett Czerwinski started the game for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The righthander allowed six hits and seven runs over four innings, striking out three. Garrett Roethler threw two innings out of the bullpen.

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity tallied ten hits in the game. Landon Briggs, Aiden North, and Austen Coenen all managed multiple hits for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. Coenen, North, and Briggs each collected two hits to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Fort Madison Varsity Bloodhounds collected eight hits. Matt Hopper and Tate Johnson all managed multiple hits for Fort Madison Varsity Bloodhounds.