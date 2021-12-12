FIVE WARRIORS HIT DOUBLE-FIGURES IN 34-POINT WIN

 

Ottumwa, IA – The No. 12 Indian Hills Men’s Basketball team closed out the Hy-Vee Classic in style, defeating Northeast Community College 92-58 at the Hellyer Center on Saturday night. The Warriors wrapped up the classic with a 2-0 record on the weekend.

The Warriors claimed its second 30-plus point victory in as many games with its victory over the Hawks. Indian Hills topped Lake Region State College 97-64 on Friday night. The Warriors, who led by just six at halftime, outscored Northeast 55-27 over the final 20 minutes to improve to 11-3 overall on the year and win its third straight contest.

Along with its second consecutive 90-point performance, the Warriors also put five players in double-figures for the second consecutive night. Freshman Enoch Kalambay (Gatineau, Canada/Orangeville Prep) was the top scorer for the third consecutive game, scoring 17 points on 8-13 shooting. The freshman is now averaging 21.0 points per game over his last three contests.

Davin Zeigler (Cleveland, OH/Bowling Green) and Yacine Toumi (Meudon, France/Arkansas Little Rock) each came off the bench to score 12 points on the night. Zeigler added four assists while Toumi was a perfect 5-5 from the floor to go with a team-high eight rebounds.

Eddiean Tirado (San Juan, Puerto Rico/Miami Triple Threat) connected on a trio of three-point shots to finish with 10 points and Ahren Freeman (Jacksonville, FL/New Orleans) added 10 points and seven rebounds.

One night after boasting its top shooting night of the year with a 55.6 percent clip, the Warriors nearly topped that effort against Northeast, going 37-67 from the floor for a 55.2 percent mark. The Warriors also shot 12-16 from the free throw line on Saturday and finished the weekend 29-33 (87.9 percent) at the charity stripe.

The Warriors’ size proved to be the difference against Northeast as Indian Hills won the points in the paint battle 62-16 while controlling the glass with a 46-29 rebounding advantage. Indian Hills turned 10 offensive rebounds into 17 second chance points and scored 32 points off of 22 Northeast turnovers.

Leeroy Odiahi (Tralee, Ireland/George Harris) came off the bench to add eight points and four rebounds and Braxton Bayless (Ankeny, IA/Ankeny) added nine points for the Warriors. Bayless went 3-3 at the free throw line to increase his free throw percentage to a team-leading 89.4 percent on the year.

The Warriors host one more home contest before the holiday break as Sauk Valley Community College comes to the Hellyer Center at 7:00 PM Dec. 15. The Warriors previously defeated the Skyhawks 68-54 on Nov. 27 in Dixon, IL.

Posted by on Dec 11 2021. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

                   

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News