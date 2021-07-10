First Inning Plays Key Role In Oskaloosa Indians Varsity Blow Out Over Washington

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity scored four runs in the first on its way to a 7-1 victory over Washington, Ia on Thursday. The big inning was thanks to an error on a ball put in play by Marcus Fresquez and Carson Genskow, a single by Landon Briggs, and a fielder’s choice by Alex Christ.

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity got things moving in the first inning. Briggs drove in one when Briggs singled.

Christ was the winning pitcher for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The righthander lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out three and walking one.

Ethan Zieglowsky led things off on the hill for Washington, Ia. The pitcher went five innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out three. Travis Leyden threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Genskow, Wyatt Grubb, Colin Snitker, Christ, Fresquez, Aiden North, Briggs, and Kamden Criss each collected one hit to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Washington tallied five hits on the day. Kole Williams and Ethan Patterson all had multiple hits for Washington.