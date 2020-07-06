Fireworks Light Up Oskaloosa Skyline

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa held it’s annual 4th of July fireworks on Saturday evening at the Lacey Complex. It was the second year that the display was held at the facility, moving there from the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds.

The 18-minute display concluded with a colorful and patriotic finale that itself was over four minutes in length.

The next day reports came out that the air quality in Iowa was worse than places like Los Angeles. A weather system was trapping the air at the ground level, and with virtually no wind, the smoke from all of the fireworks was still in place.

