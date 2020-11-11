Fill the Pool Fundraiser!The YMCA preschool and daycare students raised $311.12 last week in a classroom fundraiser where students brought loose change to class to help fund construction of the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center, which will be located east of the Oskaloosa Elementary School, at 1521 Green Street. Pictured is Everett Brainard whose name will go on a donor wall along with all students currently attending the YMCA daycare and preschool program, to recognize their participation in the effort. The George Daily Trust has pledged to contribute $2 for every $1 raised in the community, making the impact of this effort $1,995.63. “Our youngest citizens demonstrated that every donation matters,” said YMCA Executive Director Matt Larson. “We hope to raise an additional $2.5 million by the end of the year to fully fund the new facility.” To learn more about the new Center or donate call the Y, 641-673-8411, or go to http://www.mahaskaymca.org/ournewy/.
