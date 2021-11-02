FAREWAY SALUTES RETIRED AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY

All store locations to provide 15 percent discount on November 11 for service members

NEWS RELEASE (Boone, IA) – This Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 11, the Fareway family would like to thank all veterans and active service members. Fareway store locations in a six-state region will be offering a fifteen percent discount to any retired, active-duty, reserve, or guard military members.

To receive discount, customers are asked to show their military ID at checkout or identify branch of service.

“We are so appreciative of the sacrifices made by our veterans and active military members and wish to honor them for their dedicated service,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “This special discount is the least we can do to express our gratitude for serving our country.”

The offer excludes tobacco, lottery tickets, and gift cards, and is good in-store only on Thursday, November 11.

About Fareway

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 129 stores in a six-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and has more than 12,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information or shop online by visiting Shop.Fareway.com.