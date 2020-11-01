Election Day Nears

By CHARLIE COMFORT

OSKALOOSA – At long last to many, the end of the 2020 political cycle is nearly here. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the final votes of the 2020 Presidential Election will be cast and tallied in Iowa. This year’s election has been an election like none other, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person early voting and voting by mail has surged across the state and nation, as some voters have sought to social distance and self-isolate during the pandemic.

Election Day voting will still be held on Nov. 3, with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., statewide. A bevy of races are up for voters to decide, including the hotly contested U.S. Senate race, between Sen. Joni Ernst (R- Red Oak) and Democrat Theresa Greenfield, as well as the closely contested presidential race. Locally, two contested races for Mahaska County Supervisor top the list of contested races, as well as the Senate District 40 race, in which Sen. Ken Rozenboom faces a well-funded challenge in Democrat challenger Lance Roorda.

On Election Day, all normal precincts will be open. Those include:

• Adams, Monroe, Pleasant Grove, and Union Townships, as well as Barnes City- Union Mills Christian Church

• Black Oak and Scott townships, as well as Leighton and portions of Pella in Mahaska County- Leighton Christian Reformed Church.

• Cedar, Harrison, and White Oak Townships, as well as Eddyville, Fremont, and Rose Hill- Fremont Community Building.

• East and West Des Moines Townships and Jefferson Township- County Maintainer Shop in Truax.

• Garfield, Lincoln, and Madison Townships, as well as Beacon- County Shop Building.

• Oskaloosa Ward 1- Ag Extension Office Building.

• Oskaloosa Ward 2- Fellowship Bible Church

• Oskaloosa Ward 3 and University Park- Assembly of God Church Gym

• Oskaloosa Ward 4 and portions of Lincoln Township- Old Grant School

• Prairie and Richland Townships, as well as New Sharon- New Sharon City Park Building.

• Spring Creek Township and Keomah Village- Mahaska County Conservation Environmental Learning Center.

Polls on Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.