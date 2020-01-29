Ehresman, Alade Claim Titles at Grand View Field Meet

Des Moines—The Statesmen throwers and jumpers were in action on Tuesday as they competed in the Grand View Field Meet.

Sage Ehresman (Sr., Sully, Iowa, Exercise Science) highlighted the men as he won the shot put (50-0.75). Mofiyinfoluwa Alade (Jr., Hoffman Estates, Ill.) was also a bright spot for the men as he tied for a first-place finish of 6-1.25 in the high jump. Jasper Stottlemeyer (So., Council Bluffs, Iowa) had a nice outing placing fifth in the shot put with a distance of 43-11.75 and Malik Williams (Sr., College Station, Texas) placed fourth in the weight throw (49-7).

On the women’s side, Shelbie Williams (Jr., Hedrick, Iowa, Elementary Education) guided the women with a runner-up effort in the shot put at 41-0.25, while Elayna VanArsdale (So., Bensalem, Pa., Secondary Education) took the bronze in the weight throw at 46-4.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Grinnell, Iowa on Saturday to compete in the Grinnell invitational.