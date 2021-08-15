Edmundson Playground Project is Underway

A Playground Committee Press Release

A community-wide initiative has been launched to raise funds for playground improvements at Edmundson Park. The new playground has been designed to provide far greater accessibility and inclusion for children 6 months in age to 12 years. It has been estimated that Oskaloosa has approximately 2,300 children in this age range, with another 2,000 children throughout Mahaska County.

The wooden playground currently in use at the park was built by volunteers in 1994 and has been a well-loved structure. But with age and deterioration increasing, safety issues have also risen and the wood chip ground cover causes difficulty for many children and their family members to access the play space. Some of the other equipment to be removed from the park dates back far as the 1960s.

The design for the new playground includes several pieces of equipment that serve those with mobility or developmental concerns so that the playground can be used by all children. A glider and a merry-go-round are wheelchair friendly, and specialized swing designs allow children of all abilities to share the fun with friends and family.

Another unique feature of the new playground is a surface that improves accessibility and safety. This three layer process begins with concrete to provide a solid base to which the equipment can be anchored. Then there is a cushion layer up to 5.5 inches thick, followed by a poured-in-place rubber-like product that provides a smooth and level surface.

The new playground will be installed in an area that is 9,903 square feet in total. The cost for site prep, the playground equipment, installation and a smooth surface is $587,751. To date, the total of cash and pledges received is $246,199. Leading the project are representatives of Kiwanis, Rotary, Lions and Optimist Clubs, along with a Special Olympics coach, city staff and Mahaska FutureView.

The timeline calls for old equipment to be removed at the end of the season this fall when the park closes. Site prep and building the playground will begin as soon as weather allows in the spring of 2022. While most of the installation will be completed by professionals, there will be an opportunity for community members to help with that stage of the project, reducing the installation cost.

The community is invited to help support the effort. Updates can be found on the project’s Facebook page, Edmundson Park Project and playground planners can be reached by email at Oskyplayground@gmail.com.