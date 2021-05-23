EBF Alumni Banquet Honors Graduates

by Phyllis Sutton

All school Alumni Banquet was held Saturday night at the EBF Highschool. We honored the classes of 2020 and 2021, the class of 1971, and the class of 1970, as they missed their fifty-year reunion due to COVID-19.

Burdell Hensley opened the evening by recounted how he came to teach at Eddyville and did so for 29 years, and regrets not a moment. He then blessed the meal, catered by Melody’s Kitchen. The room was filled with reminiscing of old school days, stories were recounted and may have been stretched a bit. Laughter engulfed the room.