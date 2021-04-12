Early Childhood Development Center On Track To Open For Next School Year

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Mahaska County YMCA CEO Matt Larson recently spoke with Oskaloosa News about the progress on the new YMCA building.

The facility’s childcare portion is scheduled to open by late summer, while the other parts of the facility are slated to open in early November.

Larson said the facility “is going to be an immense benefit for all of the community in the county, and we just can’t wait to show it off for everybody.”

Larson says they continue to seek about 2 million dollars in additional funds for the 33.5 million dollar project. “Close, but we’re not quite there.”

Donations that come in continue to be matched by the George Daily Trust. Those donations will gain two dollars of matching funds for every dollar donated.

Activities continue at the current YMCA facility, with events like the ‘fastest kid in the county’ race or the Healthy Kids Day event on May 15th.

Beyond the daily routine of classes at the YMCA, plans are underway for camps this summer, and Larson says there are spots open for those camps.

You can find out more about the Mahaska County YMCA by visiting their website HERE – https://mahaskaymca.org/