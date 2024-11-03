Dutch women start wrestling season at Simpson

INDIANOLA – The Central College women’s wrestling team won 13 individual matches with an all-underclass lineup Saturday at the Luther Hill Open hosted by Simpson College.

Ten of the 11 Dutch women in action wrestling in the Freshman/Sophomore brackets.

“We were able to work on some good things today,” coach Paige Baynes said. “This tournament gave the coaches a good preview on what we need to come back and work on.”

The only Dutch wrestler to compete in a varsity bracket was 235-pounder Asia Young (sophomore, Houston, Texas, Cypress Ridge HS), who placed sixth. She won twice, including once by fall.

Aniya Coleman (sophomore, Kansas City, Mo., Park Hill South HS) got to the quarterfinals of the Fresh/Soph 117-pound bracket with two early wins and added a third win in the consolation rounds.

“Aniya’s growth from last year at this tournament to this year is tremendous,” Baynes said.

At 180 pounds, Bri Bryant (freshman, Grand Prairie, Texas, Grand Prairie HS) went 3-2 with three victories by pin in the Fresh/Soph bracket. Madilyn Rowson (freshman, Knoxville, Pleasantville HS) also won a pair of matches in the 160-pound bracket of Fresh/Soph.

Central travels next Saturday to the Waldorf Open in Forest City.